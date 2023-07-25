Following Wilfried Zaha's move to Galatasary on a free transfer, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has paid tribute to the midfielder: "I was really sad to hear that Wilf has decided to leave and start a new chapter in his footballing life. I was always hoping that he would commit his future to the club and I would have the benefit of working with him again this season.

"I can only endorse all that the chairman has said, which encapsulates everything that I and the coaching staff who have worked with Wilfried closely feel. I would like to thank him personally for everything he did during my time as manager.

"The club is losing an iconic figure and although we regret that it has not been possible to persuade Wilfried to stay longer, we can only wish him very best of luck to him and his family in their new venture."