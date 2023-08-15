SRU honour past players

The Scottish Rugby Union is honouring more than 50 players who represented their country in matches that, at the time, did not carry Test cap status.

President Colin Rigby said: “Those individuals who wore the thistle with pride and distinction, whether in Services or Victory internationals during and after the Second World War, or who played under the label of a ‘Scotland XV’ against other nations, will now join the fabled ranks of the 1,140 other men to have been capped by Scotland since 1871.

“Given this year marks the 150th anniversary of the formation of the Union, we wanted to look afresh at our history and recognise the rich and enduring contribution those players have made to our game."

The full list of those players to be awarded retrospective caps is:

1942 Services Rugby: Scotland 21 England 6, 21 March, Inverleith

Lt A W B Buchanan (London Scottish)

Cadet M R Dewar (Watsonians)

Cadet E C K Douglas (Edinburgh University)

Lt S G A Harper (Watsonians)

Flt Lt E C Hunter (Watsonians)

Corporal J Maltman (Hawick)

Lt N W Ramsay (Army)

1942 Services Rugby: England 5 Scotland 8, 11 April, Wembley

Captain J B McNeil (Glasgow HSFP)

Cadet D A Roberts (Edinburgh Accies)

1943 Services Rugby: Scotland 6 England 29, 27 February, Inverleith

Lt J M Blair (Edinburgh Accies/Oxford University)

Corporal R Cowe (Melrose)

Lt C McLay (Edinburgh Accies)