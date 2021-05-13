Turf Moor is the next stop for Leeds to face a Burnley side who condemned Fulham to relegation and guaranteed their own safety on Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa, who has his pre-match news conference later, has a squad almost at full strength, especially if captain Liam Cooper is available after a gluteus injury.

After the superb victory over Spurs, coupled with a good showing from the bench from Rodrigo, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, does this make it one of his hardest selections?

Burnley's obvious threat is ex-Whites forward Chris Wood, who's on course to be their top scorer for a fourth campaign in a row. What about him impresses Bielsa and what challenges will the Clarets pose an ever-improving United defence?

The Leeds boss is often asked about Pep Guardiola, but in the week that Manchester City won a third title under him - after being 10th in November - it would be interesting to hear how significant an achievement in coaching terms the Argentine thinks that is.

