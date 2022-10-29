Fulham boss Marco Silva to Sky Sports: "A really unfair result, definitely. We were the best team on the pitch. We controlled the game and pushed them back, we had 13 corners and we created so many moments inside their box, normally we win this game.

"We played, we believed, we showed the way this evening. We deserved to win but playing like that many more results will come.

"We were not so clinical but give credit to Jordan Pickford as well. Willian said to me he was touched and it was a penalty but I haven't seen it back yet."