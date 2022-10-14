L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern".

Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.

L﻿ast season, Klopp's side went behind in all of their last four fixtures of and in five of their last eight.

Last term, Liverpool fought back to claim 14 points out of 18 in the last six matches they went behind in. This season, the Reds have only managed to come back to claim six points.

G﻿racenote's analysis also claims Liverpool are only making 1.5 big chances per game this season compared to 3.75 in 2021-22.