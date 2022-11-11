M﻿arsch on injuries, World Cup schedule and planning for January

A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

J﻿esse Marsch has been speaking to the media before his side take on Tottenham on Saturday.

H﻿ere is what the Leeds boss has had to say:

  • P﻿atrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich are all out, while Jack Harrison is a doubt with a muscle issue.

  • Teenager Archie Gray will be sidelined for a further six to eight weeks with an ankle problem related to his growth.

  • M﻿arsch does not expect much rotation in the Tottenham side, adding: "We're not perfect but we've shown we're not afraid of top opponents."

  • Klich had a feeling a week ago he may not be in the Poland World Cup squad but Marsch says the 32-year-old's attitude is "always positive".

  • Marsch says the choice of team at Wolves was "strategic" to keep players fresh and ready for Spurs.

  • He insists there will be no easing off from the players selected for the World Cup in Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, and hinted Wilfried Gnonto may be nearing a full Premier League debut.

  • P﻿layers not at the World Cup will be given a week off after the Spurs game, work on their own physical plan for the following week and return to training on 28 November.

  • H﻿e is unsure on what friendlies they may play, with the club considering fixtures in Spain.

  • T﻿here have been talks about the January transfer window and Marsch is upbeat on how across the market director of football Victor Orta is: "We've spoken a bit. Whenever I look at windows I look at it piece by piece. I don't want to talk specifically about positions. We've been active."

  • H﻿e would not be drawn on whether right-back Cody Drameh will go out on loan.