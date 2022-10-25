Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Over the past three games, Crystal Palace have played 225 minutes of, to put it kindly, substandard football.

The comeback win over Wolves gave the team a decent points tally, but the concerns over squad depth have only escalated following Saturday's defeat at Everton.

The midfield is a microcosm of the issue. Cheick Doucoure's arrival has been an undeniable success, but it would appear he is the glue holding the central midfield together rather than an addition to take it to a new level.

Looking back at a Tuesday talking point from last season, where Cheikhou Kouyate was the primary focus, the prediction was that Palace would seek to add Doucoure alongside the then-incumbent holding midfielder.

Failed contract negotiations meant that didn't materialise.

Despite only missing the injured James McArthur in midfield, Patrick Vieira's options of Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald weren't deemed good enough to start last season. Will Hughes, who has played well when called upon, isn't favoured either.

Further to the defensive midfield issue, the team appears to be trying to convince itself that Jordan Ayew is a viable central midfielder, or that Jeffery Schlupp has the capability to play in a pivot role.

Before Palace kicked off at Goodison Park, Kouyate was a part of Nottingham Forest's victory over Liverpool - a harsh reminder of the combative presence the team is sorely missing.

Midfield is undoubtedly a priority for the January transfer window.