Potter on Maupay, Welbeck & transfers
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Brighton manager Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League game against Everton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Forwards Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck, and summer signing Enock Mwepu, are all in contention for the weekend;
Maupay trained on Thursday and Potter is hopeful the Frenchman will be involved, while Welbeck also trained and could feature from the bench. Mwepu will be assessed on Friday and has an "outside chance";
On new signings, Potter says he is happy with where the group is. He said: "We have players coming back, we just have to continue to look. Anything can happen, we will see";
Regarding the Premier League's decision not to release players for international duty in red list countries, the Brighton boss says he is not surprised because of the time the players would lose;
On the game against Everton, Potter says it's unfair to assess Rafael Benitez's side after two games but they are really organised, have some real quality in attacking positions and are tactically very strong - as he would expect from a Benitez side.