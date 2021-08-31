Chelsea's summer ins and outs

Happy with Chelsea's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Blues' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Outs: Willy Caballero (released, Jamal Blackman (released), Pierre Ekwah Elimby (West Ham), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Izzy Brown (Preston), Levi Colwill (Huddersfield, loan), Nathan Baxter (Hull, loan), Charlie Wiggett (Newcastle), Billy Gilmour (Norwich, loan), Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow), Juan Castillo (Birmingham, loan), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Bate (Leeds), Myles Peart-Harris (Brentford), Dynel Simeu (Southampton), Ian Maatsen (Coventry, loan), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan), Tino Livramento (Southampton), Armando Broja (Southampton, loan), Tammy Abraham (Roma, loan), Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas, loan) Kenedy (Flamengo, loan), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon, loan) Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), Ike Ugbo (Genk), Baba Rahman (Reading, loan), Kurt Zouma (West Ham), Tiemoue Bakayoko (AC Milan, loan), Danny Drinkwater (Reading, loan)

