Ansu Fati joined Barcelona as a 10-year-old and became the club's second youngest debutant when he came on against Real Betis aged 16 years and 298 days on 25 August 2019.

Four days later, he became the club's youngest ever scorer - and the third-youngest scorer in the history of La Liga - by finding the net against Osasuna.

Seen as one of the brightest young talents in Europe, Fati's meteoric rise continued when he became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history and second youngest scorer ever in El Clasico.

International recognition quickly followed with a call up to Spain's Nations League squad where he also became the national team's youngest ever goalscorer on his second appearance.

After starting the 2020-21 season well, he suffered a serious knee injury which kept him out of action for nine months.

On his return, he inherited Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt but struggled for form and picked up a hamstring issue which kept him sidelined for a further three months.

Fati made 51 appearances last season, scoring ten goals and assisting four more, but was frequently used as a substitute by manager Xavi, leading to him being linked with a loan move away in a bid to secure more regular starts.