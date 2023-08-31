Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards explains how Manchester City continue to enhance their financial might with academy graduates James McAtee and Cole Palmer on the verge of exiting the club: "This highlights where City are getting so dangerous. If you bring in £45m for an academy player, that is pure profit.

"They have become really skilled and efficient at delivering academy players that are not quite good enough to break into the best club side in the world and selling them off to Premier League rivals. That only increases their financial power in the market every summer.

"It shows you their success is not just confined to the first team but the youth team as well. They really are a well-oiled machine now.

