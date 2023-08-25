Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is close to a season-long loan move to Spanish club Real Sociedad, according to a report in The Athletic.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes that would be a "really good move" for the Scotland international, who was linked with Newcastle for much of the summer window.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast from BBC Sounds, Edwards said: "He's a player I've liked for a while, I thought he'd done well at Arsenal and he was really popular with the fans. He's had his injury problems and there have been a few doubts about his aerial ability defensively."

He continued: "Tierney is just surplus to requirements. It happens in football, it doesn't make him a bad player.

"If he goes to Real Sociedad, I think that's a really good move for him. I think that will be a loan, Arsenal have tried to get a £35m fee and I think they've lowered the asking price to £25m. If it is a loan, it will come with an obligation to buy - I think that's the sticking point."

