Sam Davis, Back of the Net, external

Many will look at Bournemouth’s start to the season as 'same old' but, in reality, the signs are positive.

No wins in the opening five games doesn't really paint the whole picture of how our campaign has started. Three points from five games that we got zero points from last season evidently shows an improvement, but it's the shift in performance and style that's the most pleasing aspect for fans.

A far more progressive and offensive style is being implemented well by new gaffer Andoni Iraola, albeit it will take some time to polish as it's completely opposite to how we played last season.

You can add to that the big players missing through injury and a demanding set of fixtures.

So Bournemouth are on the right path and fans have something to be excited about.

Players like Marcus Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly and Dango Ouattara have only just returned. New signing Luis Sinisterra has only just come through the door. And we are still without Tyler Adams and Alex Scott. This simply cannot be forgotten because injuries really do matter.

Impressive points picked up against West Ham United, Brentford and Chelsea shouldn’t be sniffed at. The reality is that Bournemouth have only been beaten by Liverpool and Tottenham, two sides who have yet to lose a Premier League match.

A brand new system and philosophy, with new ideas, will take time to implement but, with missing players returning and the group understanding Andoni’s wishes, it's a matter of time before promising displays turn into results.