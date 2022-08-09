Wolves' latest signing Goncalo Guedes says Bruno Lage was key in his decision to join the club.

The Portuguese forward is a product of the Benfica academy and played under Lage at the club.

After making the move to Molineux, he said: "I had two or three phone calls with the manager, we already knew each other from my time at Benfica, so it was key to me coming to Wolves.

"Speaking to Bruno and some of my national team team-mates made me want to come here, as they said it was a great league and that they wanted to achieve big things at Wolves, so speaking to them was definitely one of the biggest reasons."

On how he will fit into the team, he said: "I think it's going to be a great fit – I'm a quick player, that tries do things with the maximum intensity and score as many goals and assists as possible. I've watched some matches, so I believe I'm going to fit in nicely and I'm going to work to be at a top level.

"I want to get as many goals and assists as possible, help the team and try to have Wolves on the higher end of the table, fighting to win titles."