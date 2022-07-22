Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

Football just doesn't let you relax, does it?

Here I was, minding my own business, absorbing the thrilling anticipation of a new season with our new manager, at Burnley, a new squad and the next chapter, when news of a new signing jolted me back to reality. A new hashtag is trending. Mee the Bee.

Oh no. It's happened.

Ben Mee has signed for Brentford.

While we have had some time to come to terms with the loss of our captain, it still didn't quite feel real the longer he remained a free agent. Now we see him, another club's badge emblazoned on his chest, the reality that we enter the next chapter without Ben Mee hits us. And hard.

Don't be fooled by Ben Mee's advancing years or his quiet demeanour. He is one of the most reliable and consistent defenders in the Premier League and most definitely has at least two more solid top-flight seasons in him.

A leader on and off the pitch, he knows how to survey a threat and how to organise his defence. Without exception, the Burnley backline always looked worse when he wasn't in it and both Michael Keane and James Tarkowski flourished alongside him.

From the last-gasp headed clearance off the line, to the BEN MEE HEADER in the opposition net, Brentford have a player who is perhaps the most underrated player the Premier League has ever seen.

I am beyond jealous.