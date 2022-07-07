Article: published on 7 July 2022
What are you hoping for this pre-season?
The Southampton players recently returned to Staplewood Campus to prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.
With a trip to Austria on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side?
Monday, 18 July - Austria Klangenfurt v Southampton, Klagenfurt - 18:00 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Watford v Southampton, Grosvenor Vale - 15:00 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Southampton v Villareal, St Mary's Stadium - 15:00 BST
Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?