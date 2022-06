St Johnstone’s league campaign begins at home against Hibernian, before a trip to Motherwell on 6 August.

Their first Tayside derby is away to Dundee United on 1 October.

Callum Davidson’s side travel to face Celtic on Christmas Eve, before their first game of the new year at home to United on 2 January.

Their final pre-split fixture will be in Perth against the team they started their season against, Hibs.