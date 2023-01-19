A move for former striker Josh Maja does not make much sense for Fulham given how well they are doing this season, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Fulham have been linked with a £4m move for the London-born Nigeria forward, who is currently at French club Bordeaux.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I’m not sure this transfer makes any sense to me.

"He just seems to be one of those really restless footballers. He was at Sunderland and I followed his career quite closely so I was aware of his breakthrough. He was really highly rated when they were in League One, he then abandoned them effectively to go to Bordeaux and has since spent most of his time in France coming back to England.

"He scored three goals in 15 appearances for Fulham, and then one goal in 15 appearances for Stoke. So I am a little bit bewildered by a team that is knocking on the door of Europe this season wanting to spend this money on a striker who hasn’t exactly pulled up trees.

"He’s done very well in Bordeaux but I’m not sure of the standard in Ligue 2."

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds