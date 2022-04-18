Liverpool v Man Utd: Who makes your Reds XI?

After the excitement of beating Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday, Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday, when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield.

A draw would be enough to take the Reds to the top of the table - at least temporarily - but, of course, all three points is the aim against Ralf Rangnick's fifth-placed United.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will make changes to the side that won at Wembley - so will captain Jordan Henderson return to the midfield? And who would you start up front against a United defence that has come in for criticism, including after their weekend win over bottom side Norwich.

It's time to pick your Liverpool XI to face United