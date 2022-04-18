Westwood set to see specialist

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood will see a specialist to find out the extent of the awful injury he sustained in Sunday's draw at West Ham.

Club medical staff accompanied the 32-year-old to hospital.

The Clarets do not expect to be able to offer update on the situation on Monday, because swelling around the affected area is still to reduce.

The rest of the squad are on a day off and are due back at training on Tuesday, before Thursday's game against Southampton.

It is still not clear whether under-23s coach Mike Jackson will remain in charge for Saints' visit to Turf Moor as the process of replacing Sean Dyche continues.

Premier League regulations mean Burnley have to hold a news conference by 13:30 BST on Wednesday. Unless the situation changes, Jackson will lead the team, with injured skipper Ben Mee providing the crucial link to the dressing room.