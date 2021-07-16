BBC Sport

Nuno on Kane, ambition and fans 'enjoying' their team

Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo has given his first news conference since taking over as manager of Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

- On the question of Harry Kane's future - he was clear: "Harry is our player. Period"

- He said he is yet to speak with the England skipper but is looking forward to him joining the group

- Nuno says he is ambitious and wants Kane to help with that

- He said he wants Spurs fans to "enjoy" their team next season and hopes to make them "proud"

- He said every player is part of his plan and that Tottenham have the "best facilities in the world" but the team needs to match that standard