Nuno Espirito Santo has given his first news conference since taking over as manager of Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

- On the question of Harry Kane's future - he was clear: "Harry is our player. Period"

- He said he is yet to speak with the England skipper but is looking forward to him joining the group

- Nuno says he is ambitious and wants Kane to help with that

- He said he wants Spurs fans to "enjoy" their team next season and hopes to make them "proud"

- He said every player is part of his plan and that Tottenham have the "best facilities in the world" but the team needs to match that standard