Captain Jordan Henderson says Liverpool will find life “strange” without “leader” James Milner at the club next season.

Milner, 37, will leave the club he joined in 2015 during the summer.

His contribution has been widely acknowledged by manager Jurgen Klopp and has seen him help the Reds to a league title and Champions League triumph during his time on Merseyside.

Henderson said Milner brings “a tremendous amount of value to the team”.

He added: "I think the manager said it perfectly in that we wouldn't have achieved anything without Millie. He is such a big character and such a big leader within the team.

"It will definitely be strange not seeing him at Liverpool next season, he's been incredible ever since he came to the club.

"He helped me a lot and other players around him and is probably taken for granted a little bit as a player from the outside but from the inside he has got so much respect from all of the players and all of the staff and we wish him all the very best in whatever his next chapter looks like."