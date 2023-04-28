Manager Sean Dyche said Everton have to correct their mistakes "very quickly" to stand a chance of Premier League survival.

The Toffees conceded three second-half goals in Thursday's 4-1 defeat by Newcastle United after an impressive first half.

It means Everton's winless run stretches to 10 games, leaving them 19th in the table and two points from safety.

Speaking after the match, Dyche said: "I'm very disappointed in the end. I thought in the first half we did everything I wanted, other than concede. I thought everything was right about the performance against a good side in Newcastle.

"Mixing our play, the energy, the pressing - I thought it was all there.

"As soon as the second goes in, which is really a poor goal defensively, it is how quickly the game gets away. We can't let that happen.

"It happened against Fulham [the last home game which they lost 3-1] - the whole performance changed on one goal and it happened again, so we have to correct that very quickly."

