Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi tells BBC One: "It's football. We are disappointed and very sad. We played a great game. We have a lot of injuries and we suffered due to this situation. It's sad for us and for our fans.

"Usually in penalties the winner is the one who doesn't deserve it. We made some mistakes in the final pass around the goal area but I'm really pleased with the performance from my players.

"We have to close this page and think about the next game on Wednesday in Nottingham. We have a lot of games and want to get into Europe."