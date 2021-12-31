Newcastle are closing in on Lille's £30m-rated Dutch defender Sven Botman, 21, as a key piece of their January transfer business. (Mail), external

The Magpies are also monitoring Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with West Ham and Everton also interested in the 31-year-old. (Sun), external

Newcastle have put together a "monster" contract offer for Barcelona's unsettled French winger Ousmane Dembele, 24. (Rudy Galetti on Twitter), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also preparing an offer for Roma's 28-year-old French midfielder Jordan Veretout. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

