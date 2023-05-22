'Zero squad depth, huge summer ahead'

We asked you for your thoughts after Aberdeen's defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Here's what you had to say:

Duncan: Result and performance yesterday will have confirmed to Barry Robson exactly who he is moving on in the summer. The transfer window will be heavily utilised as clearly a lot of work is required.

Chris: I watched the game and was so disappointed to see Hearts dominate Aberdeen pretty much from start to finish. Oda had Hayes number from the start and caused lots of problems.

As for tactics, lumping long balls up the park did not work for Jim Goodwin but that was what we saw. Passing of the ball was poor too.

Dennis: Plenty of fight but lacking skill. No depth in squad, manager using excuse of tiredness, so why is there no young players coming into first team?

Aberdeen used to pride themselves on producing good talented footballers, surely there must be one or two who could be better than the on-loan players who will leave at the end of the season.

Jo: Nothing we didn’t already know. We have virtually zero strength out-with the first xi. Any injury or suspension severely weakens us. Three out was impossible today. Robson's main task is to improve depth by clearing out a whole raft of substandard players. Worryingly this is the third summer we’ve had to do this…

Niall: It was always going to be tough today with a number of key players out. Roos again continued his great form and had no chance to save either goal. Cup final day on Wednesday when the Dons can secure European football next season which was unthinkable four months ago. The Dons returning players should bolster the cause with a big crowd to boot.

Fred: Watched the game as I was lucky to get a ticket. I must admit I enjoyed the match but also have to admit Hearts deserved to win, they seemed to want it more and had quality is depth. I still think we will finish third but we definitely need to strengthen during the summer break as potentially we will be losing some of our best players.