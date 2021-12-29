Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester has dealt a huge blow to the Reds’ hopes of regaining the Premier League title, says former midfielder Don Hutchinson.

The 1-0 loss at King Power Stadium on Tuesday left Jurgen Klopp’s side six points adrift of leaders Manchester City at the midpoint of the season.

“This is going to be a bodyblow for Klopp,” Hutchinson said on the Football Daily podcast. “The draw against Spurs and losing at Leicester, that’s a bad few days.

“When you look at what Manchester City have done, taken 27 points from 27, and they are just going to go marching on because they are just a machine at the moment. It is an awful long way back for Liverpool.

“I know it’s only six points and it doesn’t seem like a lot but you are trying to chase down one of Pep’s sides. Even though we are still in December, it feels like six is a big number to try to chase down City.”

Former Wales defender Ashley Williams added: “This is the Premier League and we’ve seen so many amazing twists and turns over the years that it’s never done and dusted but City are going to have to have a massive dip in form.”

