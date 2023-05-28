Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to Match Of The Day: "We played with honour, with respect for our fans, our shirt and ourselves.

"Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both have been incredible people, incredible players, I am really sorry for them if they will leave but they deserve to play in another level. We have to find other big players, it will be very difficult to find players with the same quality and levels but it is our policy. We are not a big, big, big team and we improve and sell the best players.

"Football is my life and my life is football."