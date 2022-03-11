Southampton v Watford: What does the form show?

Southampton are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games against Watford, winning each of the past three (D3). Indeed, Saints have lost just two of their 13 meetings with the Hornets overall in the competition (W6 D5).

Watford have lost each of their past seven Premier League games on a Sunday, including all four such games this season. In Premier League history, only three sides have ever lost eight consecutive Sunday games – Birmingham City (2005-2007), Bournemouth (2015-2016) and Fulham (2018-2020).

Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse has scored four goals in his past five Premier League starts against Watford. Against no side has he scored more goals in the competition than his four against the Hornets.