Lage on Jimenez, Neto and 'Sir Roy'

Published

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game with Watford on Thursday

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever are unavailable for selection but the rest of the squad are all involved and in contention.

  • Lage praised Raul Jimenez as a “top professional” and a “massive player” for Wolves. “He’s a great example of someone who works hard when he’s playing and works hard when he’s not. I’m very happy with him.”

  • He is delighted for Pedro Neto who has signed a long-term contract on his 22nd birthday: “He is one of our best players. We want to go in a way where we keep our best players to build a strong team to fight in the future. He’s a good kid and I hope he keeps improving.”

  • On his strong words after the defeat by Crystal Palace: “This group, the people at the club and the fans understand me now. They know that every day I want more and more and that’s the pressure I put on.”

  • He praised “Sir Roy” Hodgson as he brings his Watford team to Molineux: “What a pleasure it will be to meet him. They had good results against Manchester United and Villa and have changed a little. We need to be the team that we have been to win the game.”