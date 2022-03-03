Canaries can't afford to dwell on FA Cup exit

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says Norwich need to take the positives from their FA Cup defeat at Anfield as they head into a crucial period of Premier League fixtures.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "When you look at teams and they go 2-0 then they suddenly start to play. People always say they showed belief and character but the character is at 0-0.

"That’s where you’ve got to be at your best. That’s where you’ve got to stay in games, that’s where you’ve got to commit men forward and take opportunities and chances and they didn’t do that.

"It’s easy to play at 2-0 down because nothing is expected of you. That would be my concern with Dean Smith. I thought his changes were very good in the game. People weren’t doing it so he changed them, he implemented better quality onto the pitch and a little bit of a tactical change which I thought was good.

"He will take some belief in it but you’ve got to look at the positives in the game - the chances created and I think you’ve got to show the players that after the game and say 'you’ve done that at Anfield'."

