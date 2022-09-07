'Welbeck has got everything'

Former Brighton defender Adam El-Abd says Danny Welbeck gives Graham Potter's side a "cutting edge" against their opposition.

Speaking on the latest Albion Unlimited podcast, he said: "Potter is getting the best out of every individual in that squad and giving the good players space to show how good they are.

"Who knows what the players can achieve? They've had a great start and I really do feel that when they've got Danny Welbeck in the team, he gives them a cutting edge."

On what he likes about the 31-year-old, El-Abd added: "He always occupies two defenders and causes a problem because he's big and strong. He can run in behind or he can take you on.

"He's got everything and that's why he played for Manchester United.

"We're fortunate to have him but the key is keeping him fit. If we keep him fit then we have the key to cause teams problems."

