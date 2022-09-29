Lee Johnson's biggest task this weekend may well be bringing Ryan Porteous down from cloud nine after the Hibs defender's Scotland heroics.

Porteous revealed tennis superstar Andy Murray was among those offering praise after the 23-year-old's memorable debut in Tuesday's draw with Ukraine.

T﻿he pair have become close, with Porteous signed up to Murray's management group, and the centre-back told BBC Scotland's The Nine: “It’s always good when you’ve got someone like that buzzing for you to play.

"He knows how long I’ve been wanting to achieve this and it’s something I’ve always reiterated to him that my main goal is to play for Scotland and get as many caps as I can.

“I think he was over the moon at me finally achieving it."

P﻿orteous admits he took extra satisfaction from sticking it to his critics.

"﻿There might have been a lot of people wanting me to fail, or wanting the team to fail because I was playing, but I’m big enough to deal with that," he added.

“It is bit that sweeter when you can see a lot of critics very quiet."