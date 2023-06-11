Celtic 'talk to' Farke - gossip

Daniel Farke has held talks with Celtic, with the former Norwich boss also being linked with Leeds United after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach. (Sky Germany via Scottish Sun, external)

Former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass says Enzo Maresca could improve on the work done by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, having worked with the Italian coach who is being linked with the Premiership champions during his time at West Ham. (Daily Record), external

Rik de Mil, assistant manager at Club Brugge, is on the Celtic radar as their search for a new manager goes on. (Football Scotland), external

The door is still open for a Brendan Rodgers return at Celtic since majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is a huge admirer of the 50-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Midfielder Matt O'Riley reckons several of Ange Postecoglou's signings are "probably worth 10 times" what Celtic paid in transfer fees. (Daily Record), external

