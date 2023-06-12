Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, 24, is among six strikers Manchester United have on their shortlist, but the France international wants guarantees he will be in boss Erik ten Hag's starting line-up. (Manchester Evening News), external

Manchester United will only accept a permanent deal from Newcastle United for captain Harry Maguire, but they would consider loaning the centre-back to Aston Villa. (Sun), external

Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford's 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya, who has also been a target for United. (Fabrizio Romano, via Goal.com), external

United are ready to make a £30m bid for Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, regardless of whether David de Gea leaves Old Trafford this summer. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United have made contact with Mason Mount, who is keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Chelsea want 80m euro (£68.4m) for the 24-year-old England midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano), external

