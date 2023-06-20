Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has warned that his club's influence will only grow stronger after their historic Treble.

Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English club after city rivals Manchester United in 1999 to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

It was the culmination of a remarkable era for City since they were taken over by their Abu Dhabi-based owners.

"It's always about growth. You grow, you pause, you get things in order, and then you start the next step, one step at a time. We're not going to stop," Khaldoon told City's media channels on Tuesday.

"It's been a great journey over the last 15 years but I'm excited about the future and it's about now, the next 10, 15 years too."

In February, City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009 and accused of not cooperating in an investigation.

However, this has not hampered the ambition of the club's hierarchy who continue to strive for more power and influence globally in the game.

City Football Group (CFG), have clubs across the world, including in New York, Melbourne and Yokohama, and Khaldoon sees these projects - as well as a multi-million pound expansion of the Etihad Stadium - as key for the club's development.

"We're going to keep bringing happiness to every community and every club we have in the world, and hopefully we'll keep bringing success in every club and team we have around the world," Khaldoon added.

"Every year there's always something new, every year, because there's always a need to improve and evolve and grow. We don't stand still.

"We're always in growth mode, we're never in contentment and pause and 'let's just milk the asset'."