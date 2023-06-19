Dundee United have signed midfielder Ross Docherty on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old moves to Tannadice as a free agent after three seasons with Partick Thistle, where he was captain.

"Last season, Ross was one of the outstanding midfielders in the Championship and his consistent level of performances with Partick Thistle caught our eye," manager Jim Goodwin told the United website.

"He is exactly the type of player required to succeed in this league - he's very comfortable both with and without the ball, very fit and brings additional experience to the squad."