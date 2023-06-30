Takeover uncertainty 'will be hindering Manchester United'

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes the uncertainty caused by the ongoing Manchester United takeover saga is hindering Erik ten Hag's squad planning during the summer transfer window.

The Glazers are continuing to negotiate a sale with multiple parties and there is no indication yet as to when the situation will be resolved.

"For me it's way too public," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When these deals are played out in public, when people are constantly briefing updates, it makes me cynical and it makes me suspicious.

"I really wouldn't be surprised if the club isn't sold and a minority stake in it is. I'm basing that on feeling.

"It's got to be having an impact on Erik ten Hag's planning. You can't have uncertainty at the top of the football club.

"You've got all these new owners saying they want to put the money in this transfer window. That would obviously have given him a larger budget. They don't really know what's happening.

"For the sake of everybody from the football side to the supporters - this needs to be resolved one way or the other soon. Very, very soon.

"The time for it to be sensible has already passed. It should have been resolved before the window opened. It will be hindering Manchester United there is no doubt about it."

