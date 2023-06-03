Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam believes the lack of depth and versatility in Erik ten Hag's squad will make narrowing the gap to rivals Manchester City a big challenge for the Dutchman moving forward.

United lost out 2-1 to City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, allowing their local rivals a shot at matching their Treble of 1999 when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Stam said: "Certain players can make a step and get to a certain level but there are also players who are very straightforward in their way of playing.

"You're playing in a position, this is your job and that's the only thing that you can do."

Stam - who won an FA Cup, three Premier Leagues and the Champions League at Old Trafford - thinks United are limited by too many of the squad being one-dimensional.

"You become very predictable for the opposition in how you're going to be playing," he added.

"That's what Erik (ten Hag) - from what I have seen is - is trying to change.

"That's a difficult thing, especially because you need to invest a lot of money.

"Now, with the players that he has, he's assessing these players throughout the season, he's looking at them, their ability, their quality - finding a way of playing with these players he can can maybe make a difference.

"Sometimes you need to face oppositions like this and it becomes a different situation."