Fan Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany speaking about Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol on the We're Not Really Here podcast: "I think Gvardiol is Haaland-level talent, he really is that good.

"Go and watch some footage of him. People have painted him as a no-nonsense defender, but he’s unbelievably gifted - his ability on the ball, his technical awareness. He’s a complete footballer.

"Kovacic is a high-level, elite midfielder. He's a multiple Champions League winner and is very likeable, based on interviews.

"We see all these names linked to leave - Mahrez, Walker. But only one has left so far and we’ve replaced him."

