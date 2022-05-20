Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

In the immediate term - and right now that is all that matters - Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has to better Burnley's result on Sunday, when the Whites visit Brentford. His focus is now singular without Everton in the relegation mix.

"The fact we only have one match to keep track of, and that we have to out-point Burnley, I think it does make it very clear for us. A win gives us the best opportunity. We’re clear with exactly what we want the game to look like, and what the opponent is. That’s what’s most important."

There has been a bit of needle in recent times between the two clubs with regards both sets of players and particularly Bees boss Thomas Frank. All that was before Marsch's arrival at Elland Road, but can he put the rivalry to his use?

"At this point, we don’t need any extra motivation. We need to expect that Brentford will be at their absolute best, and that’s what we will do."

United's best may not be good enough when the final reckoning comes. But looking beyond the final whistle at Brentford Community Stadium, Marsch is not for leaving should the club drop into the Championship.

"When we talked about coming, this was about a long-term project and I am thankful the club committed to me in that way," said the American.

As for the club itself, with the conversations he had with the owners, he believes "we’re very secure and able to move forward in a positive direction".

Any celebration or inquest can wait until 6pm on Sunday. Before then, it's time for a hero. Patrick Bamford to secure survival as a super sub with another added-time goal, anyone?