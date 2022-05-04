We've been asking Everton fans how they are feeling about the relegation run-in after Sunday's huge win over Chelsea.

It's fair to say you're feeling pretty confident. Here is a snapshot of your views:

Jude: Everton's home form is quite good and I agree with Matt (below), if EFC are going to stay in the Prem this season, we need at least one point from Leicester and wins from Watford, Brentford and Palace. Do that and a loss against Arsenal on the final day hopefully won't make a difference. It’s in our hands, but if Leeds and Burnley slip up, who knows who'll go down?

Phil: A wonderful club performance against Chelsea. We seem to play better against higher league opposition but the players need to do it against mid- and lower-placed teams too. I still struggle to see us staying up though, especially with the ageing and indecisive Seamus Coleman still having to play. It was his error that led to Jordan Pickford having to pull off a world-class save.

Daniel: Everton will make it. As long as the players play with the passion of the fans. We've been in this position before and survived.

Andy: Everton are staying up and Leeds are going down. We’re playing teams with interests elsewhere at the right time. Leeds won’t get another point this season if you look realistically at the fixtures. All we need to do is overtake them and we’re safe.