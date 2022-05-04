More of your thoughts on Everton's chances of staying up:

Mac: With six points from Manchester United and Chelsea, the two games everyone said we had no chance of winning, I think we can have great belief now.

Mark: For most of the season they’ve been completely unpredictable, but it seems to me that it has finally been realised by some of our erstwhile stars that if they didn’t get their act together they would be facing significantly straightened circumstances in an all-together more confrontational and physical challenge of the Championship. It’s 50:50 for me.

Adam: Richarlison not getting a ban from the FA and they will be home and dry. This could be the first season in a very long time when 40 points isn’t enough.

Richard: With Burnley getting 10 points from their last four games, Leeds are the team to overtake. The final five matches are anybody’s guess with Everton’s hit-and-miss record over the last few months. If they want to stay up, they’ll need a win against Leicester on Sunday and Watford next Wednesday.