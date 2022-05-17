Tuesday talking point: How on earth do they play another game after that?

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Divock Origi in Madrid, Alisson Becker at West Brom, Kostas Tsimikas in London.

Unlikely heroes with the ability to make time stand still.

Wembley erupted, One Kiss played, and raw emotion poured out of every person in that Liverpool end. You question over the course of the game why you do it to yourself - and then Tsimikas scores and you have your answer.

They had done it; the FA Cup was coming back with a group that deserves the world. The missing piece of Jurgen Klopp’s trophy cabinet was complete, and a 23-year-old Trent-Alexander Arnold had won the full set with his boyhood club.

It’s hard to comprehend how impressive an achievement that is when we witness his brilliance week in, week out. We should really try to never get used to any of it.

Perhaps it is the cumulative pressure that has been building as we head into the final weeks of the season, but this one felt absolutely massive. Celebrations continued in Liverpool and across the world over the weekend, but as the players' plane landed, it was time for the attention to turn to Southampton.

How on earth are they meant to play another game of football after that? They’ll simply have to find a way.

Luckily, finding a way is something Liverpool have become accustomed to.