Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept.

"We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with those nights.

"We haven't been able to deal with situations throughout the season. The squad suffered a lot with injuries but that can't be an excuse.

"Newcastle were 100 times better than us.

"The way we competed today [was disappointing].

"In every department you have to earn the right to play and we didn't do it.

"We have to put our head down and accept the performance was nowhere near the standard required for the Champions League.

"From tomorrow we'll prepare for Everton. It's still mathematically possible."