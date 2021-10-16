Norwich manager Daniel Farke speaking to BBC Sport: "We are a bit disappointed that we didn't get all three points but we did lots of things; getting off the mark at home, backing up the draw at Burnley, creating more chances and keeping another clean sheet.

"It is the next step. You always want to take a big step, but you have to take what you can at this level. We are not dancing on the table, it is only a point. The final piece was missing. But it is a step in the right direction."