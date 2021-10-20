Transfer news: United target Trippier wants Premier League return
Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, has said he would "love" to play in the Premier League again. (Mirror), external
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to clear out at least five players from his squad when the transfer window opens in January. (Sun), external
Solskjaer says the club need to decide before Christmas whether to keep Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo, 19, at the club or send him out on loan in January. (Football Italia), external
