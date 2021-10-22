Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Burnley are still waiting for their first league win of the season but Southampton got theirs against Leeds last week, which was big for them.

The Clarets put up a decent fight in their defeat at Manchester City but that is the least I expect from them. Goals seem hard to come by, which is a worry.

Southampton are hardly prolific themselves, but I think they will edge this one.

Elena's prediction: This one might be quite boring. 0-0

Haydn's prediction: I agree! 0-0

