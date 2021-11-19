Lawro's predictions: Wolves v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Wolves saw their good run ended with a home defeat by Crystal Palace and I think this will end up with a similar outcome.

West Ham are sweeping all before them at the moment and they got an excellent win over Liverpool last time out. Tactically, the Hammers were almost perfect in that game too.

Zuzu's prediction: It's great to see Moyes doing so well at West Ham. 0-3

Find out how Lawro and Zuzu think the rest of this week's fixtures will go