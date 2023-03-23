We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen from a Liverpool keeper. Alisson's save from Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the 2018-19 Champions League group stages got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Alistair: Best save I've ever seen? Jerzy Dudek against Andriy Shevchenko, Champions League final in 2005. A phenomenal double save at point-blank range. That saved the final for us, and possibly contributed to Shevchenko missing the decisive penalty in the shootout to give us number five.

Josh: Liverpool were playing Manchester United away at Old Trafford in March 1990. The ball was crossed from the right into the box. Brian McClair side-volleyed it with both feet off the ground towards the goal. Bruce Grobbelaar instinctively flicked up a hand to push the ball over the bar. Outstanding save.

Martyn: Has to be Grobbelaar’s wobbly knees save against Roma in the 1984 European Cup final.

Michael: The 1986 FA Cup final, Grobbelaar running backwards to tip Graeme Sharp's shot over the crossbar often springs to mind.

